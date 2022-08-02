Cool Down During This Heat Wave With SABON’s Refreshing Mint Body and Skincare Line

When they say hot girl summer, do they mean 100 degrees daily? Because this summer is shaping up to be a burner. When pool hopping isn’t an option, I cool down with a shower and slather using the limited-edition Cooling Mint products from SABON. SABON is a luxury bath and body brand that prides itself on using natural ingredients, like Dead Sea salts. While its body scrubs will make your skin smoother and softer than ever before, this limited-edition minty line has the added benefit of a gentle cooling sensation when applied, and I am hooked.

What first caught my attention was the pale green thermo pouch that’s included in this petite set. Who among us has not melted a favorite lip balm in a beach bag? The stylish bag is insulated, so it protects contents from heat–and is conveniently big enough to fit a cell phone, too. The set comes with minis of the hand and body gelees, shower oil, and body scrub—a great intro to the line without spending much. The Minty Sparks scent is a delicate blend of mint, lemon, apple, and musk—very soft for summer and universally appealing. The packaging is also so luxe that the sets are perfect for gifting.

SABON Time for Cooling Moments Set Buy at SABON $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Fresh Face Duo includes a cooling face mask that is oh-so-refreshing after too much sun, and a fan-fave facial scrub. The scrub is made to use daily, gently exfoliating with sensitive-skin-friendly jojoba oil spheres (and no environmentally damaging plastics). It’s really just a great set to feel freshened up and pampered anytime.

If mint isn’t your thing, I’m also obsessed with their other limited edition summer line—the fruity floral Wild Pear. Don’t hesitate to check out all of the unique and natural scents from SABON’s summer lines. Your silky soft skin will thank you later!

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.