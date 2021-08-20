‘Sabrina’ Star Melissa Joan Hart Gets COVID, Blames Kids’ School

A very emotional Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she contracted COVID—and slammed people, including herself, for not taking more precautions.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, who has three kids, said she believes that she caught the coronavirus from one of her kids and blasted school officials for not making masks mandatory.

“I’m mad,” Hart said in an Instagram video that showed her lying in bed, looking tired and wan.

“We tried. We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot,” she added. “But we got a little lazy. I think as a country, we got a little lazy. And I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear a mask at school. I'm pretty sure where this came from,” she added.

It’s not clear where Hart’s sons attend school. She has homes in Los Angeles and Connecticut but in 2019 said she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, were moving the family to Lake Tahoe, where they have a vacation home, and last year there were reports they moved to Nashville.

Hart, 45, said she is vaccinated, so that fact that she tested positive and has symptoms means she is a breakthrough case as the highly contagious Delta variant surges across the country.

“It’s bad,” she said of the effects she was feeling on Thursday. “It’s laying on my chest. It’s hard to breathe.”

She said she believed one of her teenage children also had COVID. “I just really hope my husband and the other ones don't get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them,” she said.

Her youngest son, Tucker, 8, is not sick—and she noted that he has been wearing a mask to school every day and would come home boasting that he kept it on.

“If he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it,” she said.

Then, with a catch in her voice, she added, “I just really hope my husband and the other ones don’t get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them.”

“I'm just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders,” she went on. “I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids.”

A day after she revealed her infection, Hart posted that she was “feeling better” and urged fans to “mask up, isolate, and test constantly!”