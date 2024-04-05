Sacha Baron Cohen Announces Divorce Amid Rebel Wilson Drama

Borat comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife, actress Isla Fisher, announced jointly via Instagram on Friday that they are splitting up after 14 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” Baron Cohen posted on his Instagram story, accompanied by a photo of the couple posing in tennis whites.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the statement continued. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Fisher, 48, and Baron Cohen, 52, met in 2001 and got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in 2010 and have since welcomed three children together.

Their divorce announcement comes amid a turbulent time in the press for Baron Cohen. His former co-star Rebel Wilson alleged in her memoir, released earlier this week, that Baron Cohen created a hostile work environment on set and once asked her to “go naked” and perform a lewd act. Baron Cohen’s camp has disputed her claims.