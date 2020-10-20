The last time American late-night viewers caught a glimpse of Borat Sagdiyev it was Election Day 2018 and the Kazakh icon was attempting to swing the midterms for Premier Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now, with the highly anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2006 film set to hit Amazon Prime Video this Friday, he has returned for a socially distant interview with his preferred late-night host.

“I have very great news,” Borat told Kimmel after taking the stage Monday night. “Kazakhstan intelligence services have make discovery this morning that there’s a virus. It come from a place called Wuhan, which is in Israel.” From there, he pulled a large cooking pan out of his sack and started smashing “coward” coronaviruses all over the host’s set.

“I do not feel comfortable starting this interview until I have done basic questionnaire,” he added. It included questions like, “In the last week, have you been in the presence for more than 15 minutes of any Jews?” and “As member of Hollywood elite, have you recently drunk any unpasteurized children’s blood?” When Kimmel answered no to the latter, he followed up with, “Really? Not in any pizza parlors recently?”

After trying to stick a thermometer up Kimmel’s “rear hole,” Borat asked Kimmel to “make liquid release” in a cup. Presenting previous samples from Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon, he said, “I didn’t do an interview with him, he just gave it to me.”

In the next segment, Borat brought out his “daughter,” who figures prominently in the new film. She demanded to have Kimmel’s pants and after putting up some mild resistance, he had no choice but to hand them over.

Ultimately, Kimmel didn’t get the chance to ask his guest any questions, but he did end the “interview” with a full-throated endorsement. “I have seen your film and it is wonderful and no one who loves you will be disappointed,” the host said. “It is miraculous and I hope that many, many Americans watch it.”

For more, listen to Sacha Baron Cohen on The Last Laugh podcast.