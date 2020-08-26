‘I Survived an Iranian Assassination Attempt’

AMSTERDAM—Sadegh Zarza was on his way to the train station in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden to meet the son of an old school friend from back in Iran. The young man wanted to train as a cardiologist in the Netherlands but needed some assistance settling in. Naturally, Zarza agreed to help.

And there he was, holding brightly colored flowers and speaking into his phone. “I can see you, I can see you” the young man told Zarza.

“I opened the door to let him in...” Zarza says, inhaling abruptly, as he explained to The Daily Beast what happened next. “I see him walking towards me. I am buckled up… He was holding a bunch of tulips in his hands.”