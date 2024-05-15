All hail Sage, the immaculately topiaried miniature poodle who was named Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.

The 3-year-old from Houston, Texas, became the first female to win the coveted canine title since 2020. Her dramatic victory came at the expense of fan favorite Mercedes, the German shepherd who won the herding group, who went home with the runner-up honor of “Reserve Best in Show.”

Kaz Hosaka, Sage’s seasoned handler who has been competing for 45 years, said 2024’s show would be his last. He was overcome with emotion as his Sage’s win was announced, saying: “No words. I am so happy.”

A total of seven dogs were in contention for Best in Show, drawn from the competition, which started with more than 2,500 first-round entrants from 200 different breeds. While only one animal can win the highest accolade in a (figurative) dog-eat-dog contest, lots of other participants can be proud with what they achieved—like Mando, who became the first representative of his breed, the Lancashire heeler, to take part.

When he entered the first-round ring on Monday, one spectator reportedly yelled: “Yay! History!”