Samantha Bee Demolishes ‘White Supremacist’ Tucker Carlson

“There are a few things any sensible human knows not to do,” Samantha Bee said at the top of this week’s Full Frontal. “Never lick a bus station door handle. Never start a conversation with a man about Infinite Jest. And never go on a radio show hosted by a guy named Bubba the Love Sponge. Apparently, Tucker Carlson is not a sensible human being.”

With that, Bee was off and running with the best late-night takedown of the beleaguered Fox News host to date. After playing the worst parts of Carlson’s recently unearthed musings, she said, “That is vile and disgusting and presumably the audition tape that got him a job interview at Fox.”

Instead of apologizing for his past comments, Carlson dismissed his decade-old “naughty” talk and urged people to watch his show to see what he really thinks.

“You naughty little bad boy, advocating genocide,” Bee said. “Well, guess what, fucko? We have been watching your show and we found it’s a revolting trash heap of racist talking points. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist. Oh no, I’m sorry, yes I am.”

From there, the host demonstrated that Carlson’s rhetoric on Fox News is just as heinous as the hateful speech he would freely spout on the radio. “None of this was hard to find,” she said. “The only in-depth research we did was to determine that his name can be rearranged to spell ‘Ol’ Cracker Nuts.’”

Bee also noted that figures like David Duke have praised Carlson for downplaying the threat of white supremacism.

“White supremacy is not ubiquitous in America,” Carlson said on his show last year. “It’s not a crisis, it’s not even a meaningful category, it is incredibly rare. You could easily live your entire life in this country without meeting a single person who believes anything like that. Most of us have lived lives like that. I have.”

“You know who hasn’t lived a life like that?” Bee asked. “Anybody who’s met you.”

“Tucker has spent nearly 20 years getting paid to be an angry white man on three cable news networks, only two of which have fired him, so far,” she added later. “Playing to white victimhood is his whole schtick, yet he claims he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

In response to Carlson saying he doesn’t “even know what white nationalism means,” Bee said, “That’s OK, Tucker, there’s a show on Fox that can teach you all about it.”