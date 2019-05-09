While President Donald Trump “claims to be the best business boy,” Samantha Bee told viewers Wednesday night that he’s really just the “best at being terrible.”

The Full Frontal host was referring to the revelations from this week’s New York Times report that showed Trump lost more than a billion dollars between 1985 and 1994. As The Daily Beast’s David Cay Johnston explained on MSNBC, in one of those years Trump accounted for two cents of every dollar lost in the entire American economy.

“I used to think Donald Trump’s fortunes took a dip in the early ’90s recession,” Bee said. “Now I think maybe he was the early ’90s recession.”

In response to the report, Trump has said that he intentionally lost the money, tweeting, “You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes” adding, “almost all real estate developers did.”

“But was Trump really just pretending to lose all that money?” Bee asked. “I call as my next witness, Ivanka Trump,” she said, adding a comical gasp that hinted at her complicated past with the first daughter.

The host cut to a clip from the 2003 documentary Born Rich in which Ivanka tells a story about her father pointing out a homeless man outside Trump Tower and saying, “‘You know, that guy has 8 billion dollars more than me,’ because he was in such extreme debt at that point.”

“And that is why it was OK for him to take that man’s change cup,” Bee joked. “Look, the only thing that Donald Trump really had going for him as a candidate was that he was supposed to be a great businessman. Now we know that not only is he a bad businessman, he is one of the worst in American history.”

To the Republican “party of fiscal responsibility,” Bee asked, “Are you really going to choose this money pit over the Constitution?”