Score a Samsung Galaxy Tablet While It’s on Sale

PRIME DAY 2020

Samsung makes one of the best tablets out there for binging, working, or browsing, and it’s on sale.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Whatever you use a tablet for, whether it’s a partial laptop replacement, for watching TV, or just reading, it’s undeniable—they’ve become a part of all of our lives. For Prime Day, Samsung is discounting their top-of-class Galaxy Tab, which features an immersive display, and optimal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

Down From $277

Buy on Amazon$180

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.