Upgrade Your TV with a Samsung QLED, 25% Off for Prime Day

- Save up to 25% on a Samsung QLED TV with Alexa Built-In
- Scouted Contributor John Brandon says the Samsungs have premier picture quality, thanks to quantum dots. It’s so good, you can see Keanu Reeves’ sweat.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Looking to upgrade your TV? Samsung’s QLED lineup is a good place to start. Not only do they have unrivaled picture quality thanks to their QLED tech, they also have Alexa built in. That means you don’t even have to pick up the remote to change the channel. Which is good, because you won’t be able to take your eyes off this display for a second.
Samsung Q900TS 65-inch TV
Down From $5500
Samsung Q90T 55-inch TV
Down From $1598
Samsung Q60T Series 50-inch TV
Down From $650
Samsung Q50 32-inch TV
Down From $500
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.