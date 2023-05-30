Score Up to $1200 Off on Samsung’s Best-Sellers for a Limited Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Samsung is kicking off summer with an epic sale on some of its top-rated and best-selling product categories, including TVs, home appliances, phones, and other gadgets that aren’t marked down this steeply until Black Friday.

Whether you’re in need of a new washer and dryer or looking to trade in your outdated phone for a new and improved model, Samsung’s summer sale has got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of the best deals to shop this week.

Up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold4 Buy At Samsung $

Save up to $1,700 on the QLED 4K TV Buy At Samsung $

Get up to $1,200 off on select refrigerators Buy At Samsung $

Save up to $450 on select washers and dryers Buy At Samsung $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.