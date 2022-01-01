San Diego Police Hunt for Suspect Who Fatally Shoved Man Into Oncoming Freight Train

San Diego police are searching for a male suspect who is accused of shoving a man into an oncoming freight train on Saturday morning, killing the middle-aged victim in an unprovoked attack.

The two men had been walking on the platform at the Old Town Transit Center after both exited a southbound trolley around 6 a.m., homicide Lt. Andra Brown told The San Diego Union Tribune. The victim, who was in his 60s and has not been named, hit the side of the moving train, and was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot and is described as having a thin build, wearing all black, and is around 5 feet 9 inches tall. Police are investigating the matter and are reviewing security footage.

A month prior, a woman was seriously injured at the same station when she was struck by an Amtrak train. However, there was no foul play, as officials said she had been sitting on the edge of the platform, with her legs dangling over the edge.