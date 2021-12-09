Last Christmas, the pandemic forced the Denver-Boulder area’s best known Santa to talk to the children from inside an inflatable snow globe.

“That doesn’t make the magic happen,” Brack Lee, son of William “Santa Bill” Lee, told The Daily Beast. “He managed as best he could.”

But with the new year came the COVID-19 vaccine. Santa Bill figured he would be back to bringing Christmas cheer as he had been for 35 of his 72 years.