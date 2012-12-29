Santa Claus, Mitt Romney, Fruit Ninja, Newsweek and More Viral Videos

Incredible Armless Ping-Pong Player

Talk about proof of the indomitable human spirit! This man has no arms, but that doesn’t stop him from being awesome at ping-pong. Take that, Forrest Gump.

Klugman and Durning: Two Angry Men

May their grumpiness live forever. To commemorate the recent deaths of acting greats Jack Klugman and Charles Durning, we’ve put together highlights of the actors doing what they did best: being angry.

Real-Life Fruit Ninja

In one of the strangest viral videos you’ll ever see, a man plays a real live fruit ninja with an actual samurai sword ... all set to dubstep, of course.

Where’s Santa Now?

Believe it or not, a legitimate governmental organization actually tracks Santa’s progress as he travels around the world. MSNBC talked air-traffic control with the hilariously serious Maj. Gen. André Viens of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

How Jell-O Saved the World

A week after the Mayan apocalypse was supposed to destroy the world, we’re all still here. Know why? It’s actually because Jell-O made the gods a “sacrificial offering” that was more fun than the Mayans could have ever imagined.

Kevin Hart’s Christmas Shopping Guide

What starts as simple Christmas present advice digresses rather quickly, and the comedian ends up talking about his son eating cherry-flavored glue.

The Most Wonderful Memes of the Year

From IKEA monkey to Big Bird, Taylor Swift to Tupac’s hologram, the good folks at Algonquin College TV take us on a musical journey through the top trends of 2012.

The Happiest Man Alive

If only we all could be this giddily grateful. This viral home video shows a dad’s priceless reaction when he receives tickets to the BCS game between Alabama and Notre Dame.

No Romney No Cry

Everyone saw those pictures of Romney at Costco and Disneyland, but only The Daily Beast has uncovered the truth behind them. As reports surface that the GOP nominee didn’t really want to be president, watch this exclusive video footage of Mitt’s post-election adventures, with a little help from The Daily Beast’s own Ben Teitelbaum and Jake Heller.

Farewell, Newsweek Print Edition

#LASTPRINTISSUE reads the cover of Newsweek, now available at newsstands for the final time. Here’s a look back at the esteemed magazine’s history, 80 years of informing, exposing, explaining, enlightening, and trailblazing.