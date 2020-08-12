Sarah Cooper roasts Trump and Louis C.K. as guest host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Before the pandemic, nobody had heard of Sarah Cooper. Five months later, she’s the latest celebrity guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The beloved TikTok Trump lip-syncher took the reins on a big night as Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate just a few hours before she taped her opening monologue from a vacant house in Beverly Hills.

“Hi, I’m Sarah Cooper and I have an announcement to make,” she began. “I am not going to be the next vice president of the United States. It was down to me and Kamala, but Joe wanted to go with someone who has ‘experience.’”

Cooper introduced herself to viewers as “the reason your grandpa downloaded TikTok” and sort of thanked the president for making her a star. “This year has been insane,” she said. “I’m sorry, that’s offensive. This year has been presidential.”

Later, the guest host told the story of how she met her husband. “He kept asking me out and I kept saying no,” she recalled. “But then he said he had tickets to see Louis C.K., who was my favorite comedian at the time. And I couldn’t say no to that. No one can say no to Louis C.K., that’s kind of his whole brand.”

But eventually, she did return to her favorite target. “I’ve gotten deep inside Trump’s head and let me tell you, it is lonely in there,” Cooper said. “It’s just me and a person, woman, man, camera, TV. Oh, and a bucket of chicken.”

As part of an effort to show that she’s “more than” her Trump impression, Cooper ended by taking questions from fans about the “real” her. What followed was yet another opportunity for her to show off her greatest talent.

