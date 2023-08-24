Sarah Ferguson Modestly Declares She Is Just Like Cinderella

Never unduly troubled by modesty, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, on Thursday compared herself to Cinderella as she recounted the “magical” experience of her marriage to her “handsome prince.”

Speaking on a new episode of her podcast, Tea Talks, Fergie, whilst putatively discussing the subject of self-belief with her co-host, businesswoman Sarah Thomson, said the best example of her own self-belief was marrying Prince Andrew in 1986.

With breathtaking chutzpah, Ferguson, referring to her own marriage, declaimed: “1986, July 23, the nation stopped and took a holiday for the farmer’s daughter going up the aisle with an extraordinary tiara given by the queen. It’s an extraordinary story of Cinderella, really, isn’t it? Although I wasn’t milking cows, exactly, but I was a farmer’s daughter… my father was still farming.

“I went to Westminster Abbey, and there at the end of the aisle was my handsome prince in his full naval uniform. The nation stopped. Westminster Abbey was just abuzz with belief.”

Ferguson said that after the ceremony she became “a princess,” saying, “It was one of the greatest days in my life, and I believe that it was an extraordinary moment in time. So my heart is full of belief that anything is possible.”

Detailing her Cinderella origin story, Ferguson said: “Before that, I was working in an art gallery… it took me 45 minutes to get to work, and if the buses were late or the bicycle broke, my boss would say, ‘I suppose it’s the bicycle’s fault again, I suppose it’s the buses’ fault again.’

“And there I was walking up the aisle of Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986, so I think that’s the best example of belief.”

As she described coming out of Clarence House on the day of her wedding to crowds chanting, “Fergie, Fergie,” she compared her experience to Cinderella again, saying, “I was watching Cinderella with the girls again the other day, and I did that! I had that moment.”

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, she didn’t include the bit of the story where her handsome prince changed not into a frog but into an accused perpetrator of sexual abuse.

In the podcast, she spoke also about the sense of awe she had felt when meeting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the nervousness she felt when meeting her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

In the podcast, she said she would experience a strange “rumbling” in her throat when she met Thatcher and said that she felt it was an expression of her desire to ask Thatcher how she had managed to become prime minister from relatively humble beginnings in a British market town.

Ferguson said, “I was so in awe of her. I wanted to ask her how she managed to come from Grantham to be prime minister.”

Ferguson said she had a similar experience with her “wonderful ex-mother-in-law.”

She said, “I wanted the corgis not to bark at me so that I could slip in quietly. I was always so nervous to make sure that I just showed respect in every way.”