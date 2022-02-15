On Monday night, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen welcomed one of its host’s best friends, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, to discuss all things And Just Like That…

And right off the bat, Cohen asked Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw about how the show handled the absence of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha following a very public off-screen feud between the two stars—via a series of text messages between Carrie and Samantha.

“I can take no credit to how we handled it except that I got to convey those messages, since they’re not really spoken,” said Parker. “But it is Michael Patrick King, who is our showrunner and our head writer, and his extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers. It was an idea because, Samantha is not gone—the actress who played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.”

“So, I thought that, in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace, and dignity, and respect, and love, and affection for that character. And I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other, and struggle, and want to remain connected, in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Cohen failed to press Parker on the circumstances that led to Cattrall’s departure from the series, nor did he ask about the series of sexual-assault allegations against actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big on the show.

The Bravo host did, however, pose a question to Parker that many wondered after viewing the HBO revival’s season premiere: Why didn’t Carrie immediately call 911 following Big’s heart attack?

“That’s an understandable—and logical—expectation,” explained Parker. “But I always think of that particular moment… it’s suspended animation. It’s this moment where everything stops, and whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner, or husband, or wife.”

She added, “In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive, and then she, you know, came to her senses—I’m going to say after about two to three seconds.” (Editor’s Note: It was considerably longer than that.)

One area Parker would not touch is the Che Diaz of it all—the podcaster/stand-up comic and Miranda’s non-binary lover. Che has proven to be highly divisive, inspiring tons of memes mocking their caricature-like nature and lame comedy chops. When Cohen asked Parker if she found Che’s stand-up funny, Parker punted on the question, claiming that she hadn’t seen episodes 3-10 of the series.

“I feel that I’m not in a position to declare whether Che’s comedy is funny or not—nor does it matter what I think,” she said.

It doesn’t sound like she’s craving her some Che.