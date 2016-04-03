‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Trump’s Creepy Comments About Daughter Ivanka

Once again this week, Saturday Night Live opened with the wonderful world of CNN’s political coverage. And this time, they were tackling Donald Trump’s growing problem with women.

As perpetually-frustrated anchor Kate Bolduan—who has “the brains for MSNBC and the hair for Fox News”—Kate McKinnon interviewed a “full-blown nutjob” Trumpkin named Scottie Nell Hughes (played by Cecily Strong) who you would be forgiven for thinking is a fictional character but does in fact exist in real life.

On Trump’s sexist retweet about Heidi Cruz, Hughes said, “Actually, so that was an accident. Because Donald’s hands are so big he can’t see every little tweet his fingers retweet.”

On Trump’s comments about “punishing” women for having abortions, she said Trump was “just making an April Fools’ joke because it was April Fools’ Day.” Bolduan then corrected her: it was actually March 30.

As for his status as a loving father, CNN cut to a clip of Darrell Hammond’s Trump at one of his rallies. “Isn’t my daughter Ivanka the best?” he asked the crowd. “She’s so smart, so talented, and what a rack. And she just had a baby, can you imagine that rack now? It is just tremendous.”

“At least Donald Trump is creating a dialogue about women,” his chief defender said, before they cut back to the rally and he was leading a chant: “When I say women, you say suck!”

Hughes ended by listing three things about Trump with which she thought Bolduan couldn’t possibly disagree. “One, he is drop dead gorgeous,” she said. “Two, he is bringing trade back, so we can make American grapes again. And three, he is way better than Ted Cruz.”

To that last one, Bolduan had to admit she agreed.