‘Saturday Night Live’ Paints Democrats as Out of Touch, Elderly Losers

For all the times Donald Trump has criticized Saturday Night Live for being biased against him, he is probably going to love the political commercial parody that aired this week.

“We’re back, baby!” Cecily Strong’s Dianne Feinstein declared in the ad, which also included such elderly party members as congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and “team player” Donna Brazile.

Instead of just focusing on “coastal elites,” they promised to also appeal to “mouth-breathers” in places like Wisconsin.

And they’re not going to listen to anyone who’s not “politically correct,” Larry David’s Bernie Sanders added, “like these comics out there who think it’s OK to make jokes about concentration camps,” referring to his controversial monologue from the week before. “That guy should rot in hell.”

Then there was Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton who begged voters for “just one more chance,” and “then maybe one more chance after that.”

“And just wait until Bernie transfers his base of passionate millennial voters over to a new leader,” Pelosi said, before Sanders told Americans that if they liked it, they should have “put a ring on it.”