Savannah Guthrie Issues Desperate Plea in Mom’s Disappearance

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie marked a chilling anniversary with a gut-wrenching Instagram post Saturday morning.

Sharing a smiling photograph of her mother, Nancy, she added a lengthy caption to the image.

“This is our beautiful Mom. Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” Guthrie began.

“Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins.”

Australian-born presenter Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026. She did not have her medication with her, and video footage showed a masked intruder approaching the house.

“We spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled,” Guthrie wrote.

“There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.”

Police released details on Friday of the two ransom notes that were sent to the Guthrie family after Nancy was taken.

The first demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin and set a deadline for the family to pay, or Nancy would be killed.

The second, sent well before the deadline and just four days after the initial contact was made, said that Nancy had died.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now,” it said.

Savannah Guthrie has made numerous public pleas for the kidnappers to reveal where to find Nancy’s remains, but there are no suspects and no leads on the 84-year-old’s whereabouts.

Authorities released the notes in the hope a member of the public might recognize the phrasing or anything at all that could be helpful.

Savannah Guthrie posts on Instagram on the six month anniversary of her mother's disappearance. Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

“We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love,” Savannah said in her Instagram post.

“Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out - to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously.”

The second note, sent four days after the first, said Guthrie was now "buried in nature." X/PimaSheriff

She then reiterated that there is a $1.2 million reward for information that would lead the family to Nancy’s whereabouts, or the people responsible, or both.

She asked that people treat the situation with respect, and not use it for entertainment value.