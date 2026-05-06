Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today Show During Live Broadcast

The mother of convicted killer Paul Flores was hit with a new search warrant nearly three decades after the disappearance of Kristin Smart. Authorities searched Susan Flores’ Arroyo Grande home on Wednesday as part of what investigators described as an ongoing effort tied to the case. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Smart, a 19-year-old student at California Polytechnic State University, vanished in 1996 after attending an off-campus party. Her body has never been recovered. Despite Flores’ 2022 conviction, officials say the investigation remains active because locating Smart’s remains is still the top priority. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow told the New York Post that authorities will use “every lawful tool available” to bring Smart home and support her family. Dow added that his office is continuing to work alongside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to fulfill their “shared commitment” to the Smart family. Flores is currently serving a sentence of 25 years to life for first-degree murder and has continued to maintain his innocence.
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- 1Kristin Smart Case Takes Dramatic Turn Decades After MurderUNFINISHED BUSINESSThe body of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart still has not been found nearly 30 years later.
- 2Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today Show During Live BroadcastSURPRISE EXITGuthrie is only a few weeks into her return to the show.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 3American Drowns During Island Cruise VacationPRIVATE ISLANDAn American passenger’s vacation took a dark turn.
- 4Priscilla Presley Reveals Family Fallout After TragedySEPARATE WAYSPriscilla Presley explained the shifting dynamics as her family grieved Lisa Marie Presley’s death.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 5Rat Virus Crisis Spreads to New CountryPLAGUEA French national is the latest to contract the hantavirus as health authorities scramble to contain the crisis.
- 6‘80s Singer Hospitalized Following Health EmergencyGET WELL SOONThe star underwent emergency surgery in Portugal.
- 7‘Fawlty Towers’ Actress Dies at 89SCENE STEALERActress Claire Nielson almost didn’t accept her iconic role in “Fawlty Towers.”
- 8Prosecutors Say Woman, 28, Posed as High SchoolerSCHOOL’S OUTHer classmates said she made them feel “uncomfortable.”
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- 9Three-Time World Series Champion Dead at 94LEGENDARY LOSSThe sports icon played for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals.
- 10WHO Confirm Worst-Case Scenario in Rat Virus CruiseCONCERNING DETAILSTwo countries have confirmed that the deadly virus spread between humans.
Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today Show During Live Broadcast
Savannah Guthrie exited the Today Show during Wednesday morning’s broadcast. Ninety minutes into the four-hour program, she quietly stepped out, with co-anchor Craig Melvin taking over. Melvin addressed her absence, assuring viewers that the 54-year-old wouldn’t be gone for long. “Savannah had to leave a little early. She’ll be right back tomorrow, though,” he said. He did not offer an explanation for her departure. NBC did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Guthrie is only a few weeks into her return to the network’s storied morning show. Her position was filled by Hoda Kotb after Guthrie took a two-month hiatus to help in efforts to find her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was kidnapped earlier this year. The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home. Footage from a doorbell camera showed a masked man with a gun at her doorstep. Guthrie returned to her hosting duties after months of an unfruitful investigation into her mother’s disappearance, but has been open about her continued hope.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still searching for the right gift, iHerb makes it easy and affordable with these exclusive beauty and wellness kits. They are 50% off right now and filled with products she’ll actually want to use.
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A cruise vacation in paradise took a tragic turn when an American man drowned. Police said an 83-year-old man died in an apparent drowning incident in Great Stirrup Cay, a private island in the Bahamas owned by the Norwegian Cruise Line. The tragedy occurred Sunday afternoon while the man was snorkeling, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. CruiseMapper data showed that the Norwegian Getaway ship docked on the island at 8 a.m. on May 3 and disembarked at 5 p.m. as part of a three-day trip. The victim’s son told police that he separated from his father when they were both in the water. The son later noticed that his father’s snorkel mask had come off and that his dad no longer appeared to be moving, according to police. “We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests who became unresponsive while snorkeling in the ocean,” Norwegian said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Our medical team and local emergency responders provided immediate assistance. Unfortunately, the guest was unable to be revived. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”
Priscilla Presley, 80, is opening up about how tragedy reshaped her family after the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking on Saturday at an event at Westgate International Theater in Las Vegas alongside son Navarone Garibaldi, Presley said Lisa Marie’s death at 54 “separated” the family, turning once-normal gatherings like shared meals into something far more complicated. Lisa Marie died from a bowel obstruction caused by complications from bariatric surgery in 2023. Presley got into a legal fight with her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, after Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023. Presley contested a 2016 amendment that removed her as a trustee and installed Keough as the sole manager of Lisa Marie’s estate. They settled the case in August 2023. Garibaldi, however, said he believes the fractures started earlier—with the 2020 death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at 27. “You would think that would be something that should bring everybody together, that somehow separated us further,” he said, explaining that grief pushed family members in different directions and fueled blame and resentment. But Garibaldi, 39, said Lisa Marie’s death ultimately had the opposite effect. The family, he explained, has since grown “closer together” and slowly begun letting go of some of the pain and tension that had divided them for years.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988
Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.
This stunning bouquet brings together a vibrant collection of roses, Peruvian lilies, and daisy poms all artfully arranged in a lavender vase. Want to make it extra special? Add on a heart-shaped LED pick that lights up and says “Amazing Mom.”
Now this one is a showstopper: pink roses, mini carnations, mini Gerbera daisies, and lavender snapdragons come together in a cute artisanal vase adorned with a honey bee. Mom will be reusing that vase for years to come.
She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.
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A person from France has just fallen ill with hantavirus despite never stepping foot on the cruise liner where the current outbreak began. The individual was apparently diagnosed with the rodent-borne virus after taking a flight alongside someone with the disease, marking the first confirmed infection in someone with no direct connection to the MV Hondius. Three further patients have been evacuated for treatment elsewhere, including a British medic from the ship, a sailor of Dutch nationality, and one German guest. World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has said the trio is currently “on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.” Another person has been hospitalized in Zurich, where authorities insist there is “no risk to the Swiss public.” The pathogen behind the outbreak, dubbed the Andes virus, stands alone among hantaviruses for its ability to spread between humans, with a mortality rate that may reach 40 percent. A Dutch woman aged 69 left the vessel at Saint Helena, flew onward to Johannesburg, and died there—potentially exposing as many as 114 fellow travelers.
“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler, 74, was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating,” a statement on her personal website said Wednesday. “We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.” The official statement did not provide any further details about the reason for her surgery. TMZ and other tabloids have reported that in the days preceding her surgery, the singer experienced abdominal pain before doctors found an intestinal perforation. Local reports state she was treated at Faro Hospital, near her longtime home in the Algarve. Tyler was nominated for three Grammys in the 1980s and is most famous for her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” She also sang popular ’70s hits like “Lost in France” and “It’s a Heartache.”
Claire Nielson, the actress best known for her memorable guest star role in Fawlty Towers, has died at 89. No cause of death has been released at this time. Nielson died on April 29 after a career that stretched from British comedy classics to the literary world. She famously appeared opposite John Cleese in the sitcom’s iconic “Waldorf Salad” episode, playing Mrs. Hamilton alongside her on-screen American husband, portrayed by Bruce Boa. Nielson later revealed that her agent initially warned against taking the now-iconic role, fearing a comedy part could hurt her chances of landing more dramatic work. But the actress brushed off the concern, telling The Times: “I’d always preferred comedy, so I didn’t care.” Born in Glasgow, Nielson trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama before appearing in shows including The Two Ronnies, The Dick Emery Show, and the 1971 film Kidnapped. Later in life, she stepped away from acting and co-authored the grandparenting guide Your First Grandchild with her husband of more than 30 years, Paul Greenwood, and her daughter Peggy from her first marriage to actor Dennis Vance.
A 28-year-old woman maintained a fake identity and enrolled at a New York City high school, prosecutors have alleged. Kacy Claassen, using the name Shamara Rashad, enrolled at Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx last month. She allegedly told the principal that she was just 16 and had just moved to New York from Ohio with her sister. As a fake student, Claassen shared hallways and bathrooms with her peers, more than 10 years her junior. Students at the high school told the student newspaper, the Bronx River News, that they recalled Claassen telling them that she was “hiding bodies,” which made them uncomfortable. “School is supposed to be the safest place besides home,” one student said. “If we can’t guarantee safety, then what can we guarantee?” Prosecutors have said that the principal eventually came across Claassen’s Facebook page, which included her actual name and date of birth. The principal then confronted her, to which she allegedly told him, “I lied about my identity because my friend forced me to. She was using me to receive more public assistance.” Claassen is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, criminal impersonation, and criminal trespassing. She has pleaded not guilty.
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Three-time World Series winner Bob ‘Sleepy’ Skinner has died at age 94 in San Diego. “Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the outfielder’s death on Tuesday after receiving word from his wife, Joan. She did not share his cause of death. Skinner played for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals throughout his 12-season MLB run in the 1950s and 1960s. He was named to the All-Star team in 1958 and twice in 1960 while playing for the Pirates. The sports icon was part of the 1964 Cardinals team that won the World Series. He retired in 1966, transitioning to coaching and managerial roles, eventually returning to the Pirates as their hitting coach in 1979, where he helped them win another World Series. Skinner is survived by his wife, Joan, their four sons, and eight grandchildren.
The World Health Organization confirmed Wednesday that the deadly virus sweeping through a cruise ship in the Atlantic can be transmitted person to person. Health authorities in South Africa and Switzerland said three people had died and several others had contracted the Andes virus, a species of hantavirus. Experts believe the strain is spread between humans who have had very close contact with one another, such as sharing a bed or food. The cruise ship at the center of the deadly outbreak is stuck off the coast of Cape Verde, with more than one hundred passengers still on board. The ship left Argentina on April 1 and was scheduled to stop in Antarctica and the Falkland Islands. The virus is a rare, rodent-born illness that usually spreads by inhaling contaminated residue of rodent droppings, and the Argentine government believes that the Dutch couple that originally contracted the virus did so when bird-watching at a garbage dump before boarding the ship. The WHO has maintained that the risk of the virus spreading remains low, with the organization telling the AP: “This is not the next COVID.”