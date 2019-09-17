CHEAT SHEET
‘Saved by the Bell’ Sequel Coming to NBC Streaming Platform: Report
A sequel of the classic ‘90s sitcom Saved By The Bell is reportedly slated to stream on NBC’s forthcoming streaming platform, with actors Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley to reprise their original roles, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, as parents. According to The Hollywood Reporter, character Zack Morris—who plays the California governor in the sequel—gets backlash for closing too many low-income high schools in the state. Morris then decides to send the affected students to the state's highest-performing schools, including his old school Bayside High. The show reportedly will look into how the over-privileged Bayside students get a “hilarious dose of reality” after the new students arrive. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Morris in the original show, is also reportedly in talks to join the cast. Tracey Wigfield, who previously worked on 30 Rock and created Great News, will serve as the show-runner and executive produce.