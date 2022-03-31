Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Are Bringing the Star Power to a New Space Race Movie

O.G. Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are reuniting and going to space! Well, not exactly. But the movie stars are teaming up for a buzzy new project about the Space Race during the mid- to late-20th century. Titled Project Artemis, the film will be directed by yet another A-lister: Jason Bateman.

Plot details about Project Artemis are still hush-hush, but the script was penned by Rose Gilroy, a 28-year-old model/actress who also happens to be the daughter of Rene Russo and filmmaker Dan Gilroy. Basically, the star power of this project is unmatched.

It’s no wonder, then, that Apple dropped over $100 million on this hot movie package. It’s a major purchase for the studio, which is still riding the high of its Best Picture win for CODA at Sunday night’s Oscars. It was a historic night for, um, a number of reasons, including Apple TV+ becoming the first streaming service to snag a Best Picture statuette.

Project Artemis will mark an onscreen reunion for Johansson and Evans, who have appeared together in several Marvel films as Black Widow and Captain America, respectively. It won’t be Bateman’s first time in the director’s chair, either. In addition to starring in and producing Ozark, he has also directed multiple episodes of the Netflix crime drama.

Johansson and Bateman are producing the project. The Marriage Story star commissioned and developed the script along with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their production company, These Pictures. Bateman is producing under his Aggregate Films banner.

Though very few details about Project Artemis are currently available, what we do know about it suggests serious potential to take off.