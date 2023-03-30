This Custom Candle Company Designs Scents Just for You

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

What’s your favorite candle scent? From cinnamon, pine, and nutmeg, to sandalwood, florals, and citruses, the choices are endless—but most people have a preference. After all, scent is an intensely personal sensation, so it makes sense that there are so many candle and fragrance brands on the market offering so many different olfactory profiles. Your favorite candle may smell nothing like my favorite, which may have a totally different aroma than a beloved scent of, say, my friend Noah. I tend to prefer an amber/leather/tobacco/cognac scent profile.

I’m not a fragrance connoisseur, so I didn’t have the proper vocabulary to describe my preferred candle aroma until recently, when I discovered Scent Lab. On the hunt for a new candle in my signature scent, I decided to let its custom candle creation process come up with a unique, original candle made just for me. (Seriously, it even says my name on the side.)

Scent Lab Custom Scented Candles A Scent Lab candle’s creation starts with questions. On the company’s site, once you start the custom candle process, you’ll be shown video clips that include things like a crackling fire, a field of flowers, baking cookies, and a beautiful forest, to name but a few of the scenes (and sounds). Atop each video are buttons labeled “NOT FOR ME” and “TAKE ME HERE.” which helps the algorithm get a sense of your fragrance preferences. Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping

Next, you respond to questions inquiring about your general sensitivity to smells (i.e., are you fairly tolerant or does heavy scent induce headaches, etc.), your favorite general aromas (think “Woody & Smoky” or “Warm & Sweet”), where you typically burn candles, and if there are any specific odors you prefer to avoid. Just like that, thanks to your input and the wonders of AI, Scent Lab selects what it hopes will be your favorite candle ever; one that was literally made for you.

My candle, Blend No. 1223, as it happens, has that amber/leather/tobacco/cognac aroma noted earlier. It’s earthy, mildly sweet, smoky, and it manages to be robust and subtle all at once. And, I can count on a roughly 80-hour burn time for my 14-ounce soy wax Blend No. 1223 candle, so the $45 price tag really isn’t that steep. Even though I’m quite happy with the candle Scent Lab customized for me, it’s also pretty cool to know that I could probably get one I’d like even more next time. Per the company’s “How It Works” page: “Try, smell and review. We leverage machine learning & AI to refine your profile & deliver new scent recommendations you'll love.” So, the next Scent Lab candle I get will likely be an even better fit for me.

My one major note for this first one I got? I only wish the scent were even stronger. But hey, now I know what to ask for.

