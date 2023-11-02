‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Apologizes for ‘Ignorant’ Halloween Costume
‘I WILL DO BETTER’
Emily Hampshire “REALLY” regrets her choice of Halloween costume this year. The Schitt’s Creek alum took to social media on Wednesday to offer a profuse apology for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard alongside a friend. Hampshire posted photos of her costume—complete with fake tattoos and a wine bottle—with her friend posing alongside her as a crying Heard. After a torrent of online outrage followed, the actor deleted the images. “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” Hampshire said in her Wednesday statement. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.” She continued: ““Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”