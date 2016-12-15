Scott Baio: I Was ‘Attacked’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Wife Over Trump

Tempers were reportedly running high at an elementary school function attended by Scott Baio, the Republican actor who publicly endorsed Donald Trump, and Nancy Mack, the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith who called Trump racist during the campaign.

Baio claims Mack, an architect, physically attacked him at the school function in Thousand Oaks, California, over his support for the president-elect, while screaming, “Grab ’em by the pussy!”

The Happy Days star has now filed a police report, according to TMZ, which says the trouble began when Mack, a vocal anti-Trump supporter, began “berating and cursing” the Trump celebrity surrogate at the aforementioned school event.

Mack reportedly began demanding of Baio, who spoke at the Republican National Convention, how he could support a man who was recorded bragging about sexually assaulting women, saying the words, “Grab ’em by the pussy.”

Baio, who once said of President Barack Obama that he was “either dumb, a Muslim, or a Muslim sympathizer, and I don’t think he’s dumb,” and who tweeted out a meme during the election calling Hillary Clinton a “c---,” claims that, to make her point, Mack repeatedly screamed “Grab ’em by the pussy” at him, despite his repeated requests for her to stop yelling the comment.

Baio, a registered Republican who campaigned for Ronald Reagan in his youth and attended Reagan’s state funeral, told cops that at that point Mack attacked him, grabbing him under his arms and then shaking and pushing him.

Mack’s defense is an original one, with sources in her camp telling TMZ, “she was merely trying to show Baio how Trump hugs women and denies any intentional physical aggression.”

The Ventura County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating the incident and Mack is listed as a battery suspect, according to TMZ.