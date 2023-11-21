‘Scream VII’ Star Axed Over Pro-Palestine Posts

Scream VII actress Melissa Barrera has been “quietly” dropped by Spyglass Studios from the upcoming project after speaking out about the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Variety reports.

Barrera recently posted several statements on her Instagram story critiquing coverage of the war—“Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself”—and the war itself: “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote.

“Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING,” she posted in another to her one million followers.

The Mexican-born actress broke out in Hollywood as the star of the previous two Scream installments and also had a prominent role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights film.

The Daily Beast reached out to Barrera’s rep for comment.