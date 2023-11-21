Moviessubvertical orientation badge

‘Scream VII’ Star Axed Over Pro-Palestine Posts

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Melissa Barrera wrote on Instagram that “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

Helen Holmes

Helen Holmes

Culture Reporter

Melissa Barrera

Michael Buckner

Scream VII actress Melissa Barrera has been “quietly” dropped by Spyglass Studios from the upcoming project after speaking out about the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Variety reports.

Barrera recently posted several statements on her Instagram story critiquing coverage of the war—“Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself”—and the war itself: “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote.

“Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING,” she posted in another to her one million followers.

The Mexican-born actress broke out in Hollywood as the star of the previous two Scream installments and also had a prominent role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights film.

The Daily Beast reached out to Barrera’s rep for comment.

Helen Holmes

Helen Holmes

Culture Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.