Police searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.

Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in her 30s, has not been named by authorities.

After receiving the tip, detectives traced the missing woman to the Evergreen Motel in Inkster, MSP said. Once in the area, law enforcement heard a distressing sound. “They described it as like a crying, kind of screaming type of noise that lured them to that specific area,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw told WXYZ.

Authorities entered the room and found the woman physically unharmed, but Shaw said she “was pretty distraught.” The woman was reportedly alone in the room, where a gun and drugs were also allegedly discovered.

“She was transported to Beaumont Dearborn for a medical evaluation and interview by detectives,” MSP said. “She was reunited with family and was given other resources to help her recover.” Authorities added that a suspect has been identified in the case but no arrests have been made.

Shaw told CBS News Detroit that investigators are now working to establish how the woman disappeared. “It may take us nowhere,” he said. “It may not be something that we can charge criminally, but at least we got her out of the situation.”