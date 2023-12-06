Sean “Diddy” Combs and the former president of his company, Bad Boy Entertainment, were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old high school junior in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday.

This is the fourth accuser to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Combs, just weeks after he settled a bombshell lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who alleged years of horrific abuse.

The latest lawsuit says the assault occurred in 2003, with the victim claiming she was “sex trafficked” and “gang raped” by Combs, the music executive Harve Pierre, and another unnamed assailant.

Combs’ accuser is identified only as “Ms. Doe” in the lawsuit, but blurred photos were included in the filing that show her sitting on the lap of Combs, who was 34 at the time, on the night of the alleged assault.

The accuser said the incident caused her “significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, the accuser’s attorneys claimed the assault occurred after Doe was approached by Pierre at a club in Michigan. The statement said Pierre told Doe that she was “hot” and that Combs—whom he described as his “best friend” and “brother”—would love to meet her.

The woman says she spoke to Combs on the phone, and he insisted she fly to New York City to meet with him that night. During that plane ride east, the woman said Pierre, who she claims was smoking crack cocaine, forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Once in New York, the woman alleged she was taken to Combs’ studio, where she claims Combs gave her alcohol, drugs, and eventually gang raped her with Pierre and a third assailant while she was too intoxicated to give consent.

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the lawsuit says.

The documents state that Doe could “barely stand up” after the alleged assault, and that she has “limited” recollection of getting back to Michigan.

In a statement to the Page Six, Combs vehemently denied the allegations and claimed he was the target of people “looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said.

The lawsuit said Ms. Doe is seeking monetary damages for an adulthood of trauma stemming from the alleged assault.