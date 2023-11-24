Diddy and R&B Star Aaron Hall ‘Took Turns’ Raping Woman, New Lawsuit Claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a third lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, this time from a Jane Doe who says the hip-hop mogul and R&B star Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend more than 30 years ago.

In the New York Supreme Court filing, first obtained by Rolling Stone, the anonymous woman claims she and her friend first met Diddy and Hall at an MCA Records event in New York City. The accuser also names MCA and Geffen Records as additional defendants having enabled the assaults.

According to the lawsuit, “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” before the foursome retreated to Hall’s apartment, where “Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs.”

After the alleged assault, the lawsuit continues, “Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.” Hall is a member of R&B group Guy, which was credited as pioneering the “new jack swing” sound in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Doe claims she fled the apartment and was later informed by her friend that she, too, was also allegedly coerced into sex with both men in a separate room.

Days later, Doe further alleges, an “irate” Combs came to her home and physically assaulted her, “choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out.” The lawsuit claims Diddy was “searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Reps for Combs and Hall did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Combs was named in two other bombshell lawsuits filed just before the end of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law which authorized a one-year period wherein alleged victims of sexual offenses that exceeded the statute of limitations could file civil lawsuits.

The first of those lawsuits against Combs came from his ex-girlfriend, one-time R&B star Cassie Ventura, who alleged the rapper and producer of rape, physical assault, and a car bombing. Combs’ lawyer Benjamin Brafman labeled the “offensive and outrageous” claims to be “blackmail.” Diddy and Cassie settled the case out of court a day later.

But then later this week, a second woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of drugging and raping her when she was a college student in 1991 and distributing revenge porn of their encounter. “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” a spokesperson for Combs told The Daily Beast.