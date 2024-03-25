Diddy’s Homes Raided in Connection With Federal Sex Trafficking Probe: Reports

Federal law enforcement reportedly descended on two properties owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday afternoon in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

The coordinated raids were conducted in Los Angeles and Miami by armed Department of Homeland Security agents, with local law enforcement assisting, sources with knowledge of the matter told TMZ.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the action to Los Angeles station KNBC. The Daily Beast has reached out for more information.

Another local station, FOX11, aired overhead footage of the Los Angeles raid showing what appeared to be two of the rappers’ sons, Justin Combs and King Combs, outside the home in handcuffs.

The execution of the search warrants, out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, is believed to be tied to the allegations that have mounted against the 54-year-old Combs in recent months, beginning with a November lawsuit filed by the R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse.

Three other women and one man have since come forward with their own allegations of his abusive behavior. Two of the women claimed they were underage minors at the time of their respective assaults.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Douglas Wigdor, an attorney representing Ventura and a Jane Doe accuser, told The Daily Beast on Monday. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

KNBC reported that three Jane Does and one John Doe had been interviewed by prosecutors in the investigation, which concerns “sex trafficking, sexual assault, [and] the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

At least three other Jane Doe interviews are scheduled, a source told the station.

Combs has fiercely denied wrongdoing, slamming a Jane Doe suit filed in December as “entirely fictional.” A representative for the mogul did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.