Sean Hannity Drops $5 Million on Mansion Near Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host and right-wing hanger-on Sean Hannity shelled out $5.3 million for a beachfront house on the south end of Palm Beach—less than three miles from Mar-a-Lago, property records show.

The buy makes Hannity the latest in a long line of conservative media figures to set up shop in the wealthy south Florida town, sometimes called Billionaire’s Row. After Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, Donald Trump moved there to his 17-acre estate with three bomb shelters and a 20,000-square-foot ballroom coated in gold leaf. Ann Coulter and recently deceased Rush Limbaugh called the place home for years. Roger Ailes died at an Ocean Lane mansion in 2017, after moving to town following his Fox settlement the year prior. Borat star Rudy Giuliani has a condo nearby.

Hannity made the purchase, first reported by the Palm Beach Post, on April 15, according to the deed finalized by the county clerk’s office on Tuesday—just one month after the sellers bought it themselves. Recycled-clothes manufacturer Camilo Raful and jeweler Patricia Robalino first snagged the place on March 19 for $4.2 million, a 20 percent discount on what Hannity paid. The couple still owns a neighboring house, according to the Post.

The three-bedroom townhouse sits at “The Residences at Sloans Curve,” a gated enclave where six of the “cheap” houses start at $2.5 million, and 17 tonier ones—several thousand square feet each, “all with private pools”—kick off at $4 million.

Built in 1981, the Sloans Curve development maintains a 24-hour staff stationed in gatehouses across the compound, a selection of community pools (in addition to the private ones), a gym, six tennis courts, and what the Post described as a “party room.”

Hannity’s model spans about 5,086-square-feet of living space, with 4.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, “a very large living room,” and a “huge master bedroom facing the ocean with fireplace, large balcony, his & hers bathrooms, and large closets,” according to Zillow.

The house sits directly south of casino billionaire Steve Wynn, the former Republican National Committee finance chairman and owner of Vegas staples like the Golden Nugget and the Bellagio.

Hannity is a prolific house-buyer—a 2018 report from The Guardian linked the pundit to shell companies that have paid some $90 million on over 870 homes across seven states. According to the piece, those homes ranged from “luxurious mansions to rentals for low-income families.”

Unlike many of those shell companies, Hannity owns the Palm Beach pad under his own name, but lists a wealth-management firm in Georgia as his mailing address.