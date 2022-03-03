Sean Hannity’s Ukraine War ‘Plans’ Are Even Dumber Than You Think

Sean Hannity on Wednesday suggested two weird schemes that would supposedly help bring an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On his primetime Fox News show, Hannity repeated two ideas he had mentioned earlier in the day on his afternoon radio show. The first involved how to attack the Russian convoy outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

“You know, if we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don't know, maybe some smart country, maybe NATO might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said on his namesake radio show. “And then nobody takes credit for it, so then Putin won't know who to hit back.”

While speaking with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) later that night, the Fox News host reiterated this silly argument.

“We can see exactly where [the convoy] is. Why isn’t there some group – nobody has to take credit for it. I believe in covert operations and plausible deniability. They’re sitting ducks right now,” said Hannity, the same man who was called the unofficial chief of staff to former President Donald Trump.

The second component of Hannity’s warped strategy involved the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What we really need in this crisis, more than anything else, is a worldwide condemnation. And it's a simple new rule that if you invade an innocent sovereign country, and you kill innocent men, women and children, you don't deserve to live,” Hannity said on the radio. Then, paraphrasing:

“‘Well, Hannity, we have an executive order that prohibits the assassination of foreign leaders.’ And I'm like, you cut the head of the snake off and you kill the snake. And right now, the snake is Vladimir Putin.”

On Wednesday night, Hannity circled back to Executive Order 11905, issued in 1976 by President Gerald Ford after revelations that the CIA had attempted to assassinate Fidel Castro. “Is it time to now revisit the rule?” he asked.

And he answered: “My rule I like better.”

Those close to Putin, Hannity added, should “take action sooner than later,” since the Russian leader “has to be stopped by whatever means necessary.”

Putin, for his part, reportedly sent more than 400 mercenaries to Kyiv in a failed attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.