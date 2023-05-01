Search for Missing Teen Girls Ends in Horrific Discovery of 7 Bodies

Two teen girls who went missing over the weekend in rural Oklahoma were found dead on Monday afternoon, their bodies discovered alongside a convicted rapist and four others who are yet to be identified, Tulsa World reported.

An amber alert was reportedly blasted out to phones on Monday morning after Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, vanished. They were deemed “at-risk” and believed to be with the convicted rapist, 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.

Authorities’ worst fears became reality by the day’s end, with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office confirming that the trio were found dead along with four others at a property owned by McFadden, according to Tulsa World.

“Everybody’s dead,” the local sheriff, Eddy Rice, told the paper by phone.

Cops didn’t immediately provide clarity on the relationship between Webster, Brewer and McFadden, nor did they specify where exactly the group was found. The cause of death for all seven was not released.

There have been mixed reports on when Brewer and Webster first went missing, with an “endangered missing advisory” from the Oklahoma State Patrol stating that the friends were last seen together at 1:40 a.m. Monday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said Webster went missing from “rural” Henryetta—a small town an hour south of Tulsa—after she went to visit a friend on Saturday. Once she didn’t arrive home at 5 p.m. Sunday as planned, a missing person’s report was filed.

Erin Christy, a reporter at News 2 Oklahoma, posted to Facebook that she’d spoken to Webster’s mom. The mom, who was not identified, said she’d given her daughter permission to stay at McFadden’s house so she could sleep over with his daughter, Tiffany McFadden. But ever since she left home, nobody had heard from the trio of friends, as well as Tiffany’s two brothers, McFadden’s wife Holly, or McFadden himself.

Tulsa World, citing court documents, reported that McFadden was scheduled to have a court hearing on Monday. He faces charges of soliciting sexual conduct and possession of child pornography. News On 6 reported that McFadden served 16 years in prison after he was convicted of rape.

The mysterious deaths are the second grim tragedy to rock Okmulgee County recently. Last October, a group of four friends were murdered and had their dismembered bodies dumped in the Deep Fork River—not far from where Webster was last seen alive.