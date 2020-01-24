Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Chicago

A patient in Chicago became the second confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call that the agency was monitoring 63 other potential cases in 22 different states.

“CDC believes the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low at this time, but the situation is evolving rapidly,” Messonnier told reporters.

The new patient is reportedly a woman in her 60s who had traveled to Wuhan, China—the epicenter of the deadly virus, which has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 900 globally—in late December. The woman flew back to Chicago on Jan. 13.

The only other confirmed case in the United States, a man in his 30s in Snohomish County, Washington, is still in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, where officials have said he was recovering with the help of volunteer nurses. Providence’s chief medical officer, Jay Cook, told reporters on Wednesday that he expected the man could be discharged in the “near future” if he continued to improve.

But even as he recovered, local and federal officials nearly tripled the number of his suspected contacts who were being monitored for signs of the illness, from 16 to 43.

Public health officials call the individuals, who have had “prolonged contact” with the patient, like eating a meal or holding a meeting—in both Snohomish and King Counties—daily to determine if they have a fever, cough, or any other respiratory symptoms, according to The Washington Post.

Though local officials provided limited information about who is being monitored, Heather Thomas, Snohomish Health District spokeswoman, told The Daily Beast on Friday that the “evolving investigation” is like “peeling back an onion.”

“Our disease investigators, in coordination with other public health partners, are doing daily symptom monitoring and contact investigations,” Thomas said.

Eric Toner, a senior scientist with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the University’s School of Public Health, told The Daily Beast on Friday that the process of “contact tracing is laborious and slow.”

“It takes time to identify and call or visit everyone a person came in contact with over several weeks,” said Toner.