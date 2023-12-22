It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours for former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

The eventful few days began with his winning second place on The Masked Singer and was bookended by scrutiny from the United States Secret Service over a call for President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, to be “publicly hung.”

Just hours after his Masked Singer appearance aired, Schneider took to X to air his grievances with the president.

“Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” Schneider tweeted. “Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider.”

Biden didn’t appear to take notice, but his security detail did. The Secret Service opened a probe into Schneider’s remark, DEADLINE reported, potentially opening the actor up to serious charges.

“The Secret Service is aware of the comments made by Mr. Schneider, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Apparently, the post was not intended to be a thinly veiled threat against the president but rather a nuanced critique of corruption in Washington, Schneider told DEADLINE.

“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad,” Schneider said. “There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”