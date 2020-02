See Who’s Coming to Women in the World 2013: Speakers & Participants

TRAILBLAZERS

From Ambassador Susan E. Rice to Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Hawa Abdi to Eva Longoria, global leaders and inspiring women from around the globe will convene in New York City on April 4 and 5 for the fourth annual Women in the World Summit. Keep checking this page for more participant updates. Plus, see the summit's agenda and buy your tickets today.