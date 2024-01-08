Selena Gomez Does Damage Control After Globes Gossip Rumors

Amidst last night’s rocky Golden Globes ceremony—during which host Jo Koy managed to antagonize virtually every celebrity in the room via a series of flat monologue jokes—one intriguing interlude came in the form of a hushed conversation between attendees Selena Gomez, actress Keleigh Sperry and Taylor Swift. Onlookers captured photos and video of Gomez ducking conspiratorially towards the others and whispering what was, clearly, piping hot gossip.

In record time, amateur lip readers and shit-stirrers collectively decided upon the theory that Gomez had approached cute new couple Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to ask Chalamet for a photo, and that Jenner had waved her off.

Some speculators theorized that Jenner is a possessive girlfriend, while others named the makeup mogul’s friendship with Hailey Bieber as a possible catalyst for her alleged coldness towards Gomez: Bieber and Gomez famously do not get along.

In captured footage, Swift and Sperry gasp in response to Gomez’s words, and Sperry can audibly be heard saying something that sounds a lot like, “with Timotheé?!”

On Monday, as speculation that a feud was brewing between Gomez, Chalamet and Jenner only seemed to be escalating, People reported that “a source close to Gomez” had categorically denied that the pop star was dishing dirt on the couple to Swift and Sperry.

Gomez “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” the source insisted told People. “[She] never even saw or spoke to them.”

Whether or not the rumors are true, it seems highly likely that Gomez herself, who’s had a stretch of bad PR luck lately, is scrambling to do a bit of damage control behind the scenes.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Gomez’s rep for comment.