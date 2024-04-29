Selena’s Brother Blasts San Antonio Crowd, Says He’s Never Coming Back

The brother of iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez had some harsh words for the crowd while performing at a concert in San Antonio over the weekend.

A.B. Quintanilla and his act, A.B. Quintanilla Y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz, were headlining Tejano Explosion 2024 on Saturday night as the final concert in a weeklong series. But Quintanilla, who on Thursday performed at the Latin American Music Awards, was soon visibly frustrated by the apparent lack of audience participation.

“(It’s) like somebody put a gun to your head and forced you to be here tonight,” the 60-year-old said in video shared by TikTok user eat_teach_reapeat, identified as Dallas resident Maria Perez by the San Antonio Express-News.

“And that feels horrible as a musician to work so fucking hard over all these years to bring you hits, and you guys come here, and you can’t even fucking raise your hands to fucking clap or be happy, man, you know, and that feels sad for us and for me,” Quintanilla said, adding, “I’ll take my music somewhere else.”

Quintanilla then vowed his performance at Tejano Explosion would be his last at the event. He continued, “I traveled all the way from Las Vegas, received love all the way from over there. I come to my hometown in Texas, San Antonio, and I get no fucking love over here, man. That’s not cool. That’s not acceptable.”

As Quintanilla berated the audience for not supporting Tejano music the way they do the Dallas Cowboys, the crowd began to boo in return. Some members could be seen giving him the middle finger as he spoke. Responding to the gestures, he said, “God Bless you. They're not real fans, man.”

“When I started with Selena, we got booed a lot of times, and you know where we went?” he said. “To the top. So boo all the fuck you want.”

