‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn’s Hubby Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

The husband of the former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threw a bag containing a glass bottle and struck a toddler, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Christian Dumontet was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for the incident, which police said occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home near the Hollywood Hills. Photos showed Dumontet being whisked away in handcuffs while barefoot, still wearing a tattered bathrobe.

An LAPD spokesperson didn’t say if the child involved was related to Dumontet, but sources told Page Six, who first reported the arrest, that the toddler was the 2-year-old son he shares with Quinn.

That source told the outlet the child was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but a police spokesperson told The Daily Beast the tot was treated by a paramedic at the home.

Police said the child wasn’t the intended target of the chucked bag, but said Dumontet “missed” his target “and hit the victim’s child, causing injuries.” A source told TMZ that Quinn and Dumontet had been arguing in a verbal dispute before the bag was thrown.

Police did not say what type of injuries the child sustained.

Representatives for Quinn did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Quinn left her hit reality show in 2022, which partially documented her relationship with Dumontet, a businessman, and their lavish wedding. The couple welcomed their first and only child together in May 2021.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dumontet remained behind bars in lieu of a $30,000 bail. If convicted on assault with a deadly weapon, he could spend between two to four years in prison, stage guidelines show.