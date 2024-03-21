‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn’s Hubby Arrested AGAIN

A day after he was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, Los Angeles cops say Christian Dumontet, the husband of former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, was arrested Wednesday night for defying a restraining order.

Police said Dumontet was arrested after he went to the home he shared with Quinn and their 2-year-old son near the Hollywood Hills. That went against a week-long emergency protective order that Quinn was granted after an alleged violent episode occurred there on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday night’s visit landed Dumontet back in jail just hours after he was released, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Dumontet’s initial arrest came Tuesday after he allegedly chucked a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn but missed, striking their toddler son instead, police said. Citing sources, TMZ reported there was a “verbal argument” that preceded the thrown bag.

The blow injured the tot, who police said was treated by a paramedic at the scene—despite insiders telling TMZ and Page Six that the boy was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance with Quinn.

Quinn, 35, and her son, who’s named after his father, weren’t at the house when Dumontet showed up just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, sources told Page Six. They’re reportedly being kept at a “safe location” elsewhere.

TMZ reported that it wasn’t Quinn who called police about Dumontet allegedly showing up at their home, but the outlet didn’t say who made the call to cops.

After his first arrest, a handcuffed Dumontet was photographed being led out of the couple’s shared home barefoot in a tattered bathrobe. Prior to his second arrest, Page Six reported that the couple’s home was swarmed by officers who arrived with guns drawn on Wednesday. An eyewitness reportedly told the outlet they overheard police say, “Come out with your hands up.”

Dumontet, 45, posted a $30,000 bail for a second time on Thursday morning, police said. The protective order for Quinn remains active.

Quinn and Dumontet, who also goes by the last name Richard, have been married since 2019. Their elaborate wedding was documented on Selling Sunset, which Quinn exited in 2022 to work alongside her businessman husband.

Quinn has not released a public statement about her family’s chaotic week.