Feds Tack on New Charges to Menendez’s Bribery Indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife were slapped with a slew of new criminal charges in a superseding indictment on Tuesday, all of which stem from the feds’ probe into them allegedly accepting bribes of cash, gold bars, and luxury cars by the Egyptian government.

Among the new charges in Tuesday’s indictment were conspiracy, obstruction of justice, public official acting as a foreign agent, bribery, extortion, and honest services wire fraud.

Those charges come a day after one Jose Uribe, one of three New Jersey businessmen also caught up in the scandal, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s probe.

Menendez has repeatedly insisted he never accepted bribes from a foreign government, accusing prosecutors of a witch hunt against him and his family. He has brushed off calls for him to resign from the Senate.

The other businessmen caught up in the ordeal, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, were also handed new charges Tuesday.

The new charges come in addition to the four counts Menendez already faced, which included conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

Menendez’s initial indictment, which arrived last year, accused him and Nadine of accepting $500,000 in cash and over $150,000 in gold bars. They’re also accused of allowing foreign officials to cover payments for their mortgage and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

If convicted on all charges, Menendez, 70, and his wife, 56, could be sentenced to spend decades in prison.