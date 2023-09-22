Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been charged with bribery in a federal indictment to be formally unsealed Friday at 11 a.m.

The indictment, which has already been added to the federal docket and is available for public review, accuses Menendez—the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—with accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez’s influence as a Senator to seek to... benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

The alleged payoffs came from three New Jersey businessmen, and included cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, a no-show job, a Mercedes, and “other things of value,” according to the indictment.

The feds say they found more than $480,000 in cash stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe in Menendez’s New Jersey home, and more than $70,000 in his wife’s safe deposit box. Some of the envelopes contained DNA and fingerprints of one of the alleged co-conspirators, mob-connected real estate magnate Fred Daibes, and Daibes’ driver, the indictment alleges.

Investigators discovered other envelopes inside jackets hanging in one of Menendez’s closets, one of which bore the senator’s name and the logo of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

In the same search of the Menendez home, agents also found home furnishings allegedly paid for by Daibes and Edgewater, New Jersey, businessman Wael Hana, the Mercedes, which prosecutors say was gifted to the pol by businessman Jose Uribe, and gold bars worth more than $100,000, according to the indictment.

Menendez, the indictment points out, is the senior U.S. senator from the state of New Jersey.

“At all times relevant to this Indictment, Menendez held a leadership position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (the “SFRC”), first as the Ranking Member and then the Chairman, and therefore possessed influence over, among other things, the Executive Branch’s decisions to provide foreign military sales, foreign military financing, and other aid or support to or for the benefit of the Government of Egypt,” the indictment states.

Menendez met his wife, Nadine Arslanian, in February 2018 and married her in October 2020, according to the indictment. When she began dating Menendez, Arslanian told Hana about her new beau, after which the two “worked to introduce Egyptian intelligence and military officials to Menendez,” who then allegedly sold out his office for financial gain.

“Before Nadine Menendez began dating Menendez, she was unemployed,” the indictment states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.