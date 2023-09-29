Pioneering U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies at 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)—the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from California and the first female mayor of San Francisco—has died. She was 90.

Feinstein, who served in the Senate for over three decades, was the oldest sitting member of Congress and had suffered a bout of poor health during her final years in office.

In a statement released Friday morning, her chief of staff James Sauls confirmed the news.

“Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving.”

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state,” Sauls’ statement continued. “She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary. There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend.”

Throughout Friday morning, tributes poured in from Feinstein's longtime colleagues and allies.

“Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC7.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called Feinstein a “legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues.”

Feinstein’s staff were being informed at 9 a.m. on Friday, according to The New York Times. The longest-serving senator from California, Feinstein had planned to retire at the end of her term in 2024. Gov. Gavin Newsom will now be required to appoint a temporary successor to her Senate seat.

A passionate campaigner on issues ranging from gun control to environmental protection, Feinstein will be remembered as a trailblazer for women in American political life. She first gained public office in 1969 after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, later becoming the board’s first female president in 1978.

The same year, she became the acting mayor of San Francisco when Mayor George Mascone and Supervisor Harvey Milk were shot dead by Dan White, who had himself served as a supervisor. Feinstein found Milk’s body, and was the person who first told the media about the killings.

Feinstein's death will influence the trajectory of what was an already contentious race to succeed her in the Senate.

Three well-known California Democrats were already in the running: Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee. Each of them has spent most of the year aggressively campaigning and raising money. In this deep blue state, one of them is all but certain to ultimately win the seat in November 2024.

In the event Feinstein could not serve out her term, Newsom had been expected to appoint an interim caretaker—someone who would not seek election to the seat.

But Newsom's vow to appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Senate—prompted by the departure of Vice President Kamala Harris—has complicated the politics of his decision-making.

Allies of Lee, a Black woman and the only competitive Black candidate in the race, have urged Newsom to make good on his pledge by appointing Lee to the seat if Feinstein could not finish her term.

Earlier in September, Newsom told NBC that he would still fulfill his vow, but said he would not alter the balance of the primary—meaning he would not appoint Lee. "I don't want to get involved in the primary," he said.

In response, Lee slammed Newsom's stance as "insulting to countless Black women."