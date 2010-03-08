Sen. Roy Ashburn: I Am Gay
Roy Ashburn, a state senator with a storied history of opposing gay rights, took to the airwaves Monday to state what was already pretty clear when he was arrested on DUI charges driving home from a gay club last week: "I am gay. ... Those are the words that have been so difficult for me for so long." KERN Radio
Roy Ashburn, a state senator with a storied history of opposing gay rights, took to the airwaves Monday to state what was already pretty clear when he was arrested on DUI charges driving home from a gay club last week: "I am gay. ... Those are the words that have been so difficult for me for so long." KERN Radio