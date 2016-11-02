Senior Superlatives: Political Ads of 2016

Most Endearing

The marketing people who thought of this are geniuses. Who would have thought a humorous political ad could be just as effective (if not more than) as a fear mongering one?

Most likely to give you a 3rd degree Bern

Self-explanatory.

Most likely to make you shed a tear

Khizr Khan emotionally recalls the death of his son, Army Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq. Holding back tears he says, “I want to ask Mr. Trump, would my son have a place in your America?” The moment is as heartbreaking as it is powerful.

Most likely to seduce an NRA member

How does a Democrat win over a red-leaning state? By assembling an AR-15 blindfolded, duh.

Most WTF

In what looks like a parody mashup but actually is a political ad, Trump frantically tries to hitch his ride to the only ethnic group he thinks he still has a chance with, Indians. The idea might not be as half-baked as one would think. In recent months there has been a surge of support for Trump amongst Hindu nationalists who, in the wake of the Mumbai attacks, believe the presidential candidate is the only one who can fight terrorism. The best part of the ad comes at the end when Trump says, “This time Trump government” is what is possibly the worst Hindi accent known to man.

Most likely to make you vote

Regardless of which way you lean politically, both sides can agree that 2016 has been exhausting. On top of the everyday struggles of making a living and raising a family, this election’s scandal after scandal coupled with near constant racism and misogyny has America struggling for some peace and quiet. If the thought of ecstatic relief once we’re past the mind-numbing noise of this election and the less divisive, more qualified candidate wins isn’t enough to get you off the couch to vote, nothing else will.