Seth Meyers: 100 Days in, Trump Has ‘Completely Backtracked’ on Everything

As President Donald Trump approaches his 100th day in office , just about the only accomplishments he can point to were achieved with executive orders. So, Seth Meyers wondered, what did Trump think of executive orders when President Obama was in the White House?

“Claiming you’ve been a good president just because you signed a lot of executive orders makes no sense,” the Late Night host said. “But don’t just take it from me, take it from this guy,” he added before playing clip after clip of Trump essentially calling Obama lazy for taking action without Congress.

“It is at this point like a law of physics. For every Trump action, there is an equal and opposite Trump clip,” Meyers said.

And it’s not just Trump. It’s also supporters like Chris Christie, who gave the president high marks for his executive action whereas he accused Obama of being a “king” and a “dictator” when he did the exact same thing. Christie also said Obama was acting like a “petulant child.”

“Yeah, thank God we no longer have a president who acts like a petulant child,” Meyers deadpanned.

On top of Trump’s “total 180” on executive orders, Meyers pointed out that the president has “completely backtracked on some of the signature issues of his campaign,” including on NATO, which he said he wanted to get rid of before he learned what it actually does. “'You see, I’m stupid so I lied, what’s the problem?'” Meyers said, summing up Trump’s argument.