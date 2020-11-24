After taking on Rudy Giuliani’s literal meltdown last week, Seth Meyers moved on to the “craziest addition” to President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday: Sidney Powell. “And if you thought Rudy was bonkers, this lady is crazier than a cereal mascot,” the Late Night host joked.

Before her newest turn in the spotlight, Powell was perhaps best known for making appearances on Fox News that were “too insane even for Lou Dobbs,” who once attempted to fact-check her wild allegations about supposedly diseased immigrants during a live interview.

Meyers proceeded to break down Powell’s bizarre conspiracy theories that somehow link late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez to the Republican governor of Georgia. “And yet curiously, she kept refusing to provide evidence of this vast scheme when pressed,” he said, “even by friendly Fox News hosts who were basically desperate to agree with her as long as she could provide a shred of evidence.”

Among those Fox hosts was Tucker Carlson, who explained to viewers last week that Powell, who is also an avowed QAnon conspiracy theorist, told him to stop contacting her after he requested evidence for her outlandish claims. “Wow, you know you’re in full loony territory when even Tucker Carlson won’t go along with what you’re selling.”

Ultimately, Powell was deemed “too insane” (Meyers’ words) for the Trump campaign itself, which issued a statement disavowing her over the weekend. “It’s both insane that they’re trying to pretend that she was never part of the legal team when she was literally standing at an official Trump press conference,” Meyers said, “and also believable that someone could wander into a Trump press conference and say they’re his lawyer.”

