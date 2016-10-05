Seth Meyers Calls Out Thrice-Married Trump’s Infidelity Hypocrisy

Whereas Late Show’s Stephen Colbert broadcast live following the not-so-hotly anticipated vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine, Late Night’s Seth Meyers went the pre-taped route—instead choosing to focus on the continued fallout from Trump’s embarrassing loss in the first presidential debate.

“Trump went on for days insisting that he won the debate, while also complaining about his broken microphone,” said Meyers, adding, “Trump’s campaign did try [to move on], telling the media that at a rally on Saturday night Trump would ‘…deliver a nine-sentence critique of comments Hillary Clinton made months ago about many of the millennials supporting her primary rival, Bernie Sanders.’”

Those comments, which were misinterpreted by Politico and The Intercept, actually served as an example of Hillary showing empathy toward Sanders supporters—a sentiment echoed by Sanders himself, who said her comments were “absolutely correct.” Of course, even that alleged “nine-sentence critique” proved difficult for Donald.

“Trump has essentially been in the middle of the same run-on sentence for about a year now. And unfortunately for his campaign, he went on so many angry, unhinged tangents that, according to The Washington Post, ‘It took Trump 25 minutes to read the [nine-sentence] statement,’” said Meyers. “Why did it take 25 minutes to get through nine sentences? Because Trump had to do some classic stand-up comedy: like when he mocked Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia—and a brief fainting spell she suffered as a result.”

“And then Trump,” added Meyers, “who has spent days attacking Hillary Clinton for her husband’s infidelities, claimed that Hillary herself had probably cheated on Bill.”

Cue Trump at the rally: “Hillary Clinton’s only loyalty is to her financial contributors and to herself. I don’t even think she’s loyal to Bill, if you want to know the truth.”

Yep, you read that right: Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton, a woman who’s held her family together amid affairs by her husband, of committing adultery based on no evidence whatsoever. But, like most accusations hurled by Trump, it’s pure projection.

For if you recall, Trump is on his third marriage. His first, to Ivana, ended acrimoniously when Trump carried on a very public affair with Marla Maples. “By 1987, during services at the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan, Trump was secretly romancing Maples as he found ways to temporarily ditch Ivana and their kids,” reported People magazine.If that weren’t enough, during the subsequent divorce proceedings, Ivana reportedly accused Donald of a violent rape.

“Of course, Trump’s own first marriage ended when he cheated on [Ivana] with his eventual second wife [Maples],” said Meyers. “So you might think maybe this isn’t the best argument for Trump to make—which is why the Trump team sent their best man, Rudy Giuliani, to go on TV and make it again.”

Sure enough, the former New York mayor appeared on numerous cable-news programs defending Trump’s baseless smear against Hillary, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper it was “fair game” and Meet the Press’s Chuck Todd that “everybody” commits infidelities.

Rudy would know. His first marriage, to his second-cousin Regina Peruggi, ended in divorce, and his second marriage, to Donna Hanover, ended when he conducted a high-profile affair with Judith Nathan—even going so far as providing her with security and chauffeur services courtesy of the NYPD while he was mayor (translation: taxpayers helped pay for Rudy concealing his affair).

The Trump camp’s hypocrisy apparently knows no bounds.