Seth Meyers Drags ‘Pervy’ Ted Cruz for Fantasizing About Disney’s Mickey and Pluto Having Sex

One of the most vocal backers of Florida’s homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” bill—as well as conservatives’ subsequent smearing of Disney for reversing their position on it—is Republican Senator Ted Cruz, an apparent admirer of stepmom porn who’s never found a cauldron of culture-war nonsense he didn’t want to dunk his head in.

“Texas Senator Ted Cruz whined about Disney’s opposition to Florida’s recent ban on discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, referred to by critics as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, by painting this incredibly disturbing image that we now all have to live with,” offered Late Night host Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening.

Indeed, during a taping of his awful podcast, Cruz said, “I think there are people who are misguided trying to drive, you know, Disney stepping in saying, in every episode now they’re going to have Mickey and Pluto going at it,” adding, “Come on, guys! These are kids! You can always shift to Cinemax if you want that.”

“You can?! Which Cinemax package do you have?” exclaimed Meyers. “And just remember: anytime you come up with some kinky idea involving two cartoon characters, pornography has already beaten you to it.”

Again, it’s odd of Cruz—whose Twitter account once liked a video of a stepmother observing her stepson and his girlfriend having sex, before joining in herself—to use an outdated Cinemax reference to refer to his gonzo porn fantasy involving two beloved Disney characters having sex with each other, as if that could or would ever air on Cinemax.

“The point is: Ted Cruz jumping to that conclusion makes it clear he already has some pretty pervy ideas about the Magic Kingdom,” said Meyers. “I’d hate to hear why he thinks it’s called ‘Splash Mountain.’”